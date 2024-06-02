Southwest monsoon arrives three days early in Andhra Pradesh

The much-awaited southwest monsoon entered Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, June 2, three days ahead of its usual onset date of June 5, says India Meteorological Department (IMD) report.

The monsoon has entered Rayalaseema’s Sri Sathya Sai, Annamayya, Anantapur, Chittoor and Tirupati districts as well as Nellore district of the Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

“The monsoon has entered parts of Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, the rest of Southwest Bay of Bengal and more parts of Central and Northwest Bay of Bengal. A total of six districts have been covered on Sunday. People of Nellore and Kavali from Coastal Andhra also experienced the monsoon showers. Conditions are favourable for further advancement of the monsoon over Rayalaseema, some more parts of Coastal Andhra, West Central and Northwest Bay of Bengal in the next two to three days,” IMD Scientist (C) Karuna Sagar told The Hindu.

This apart, a cyclonic circulation has formed over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining areas, and it is located 1.5 km above mean sea level over the South Coastal Andhra Pradesh-North Tamil Nadu coasts in the adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal, he said.

A statement from the IMD cautioned that thunderstorms at isolated places with winds of 30-40kmph over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema are likely from June 3 to June 6. The IMD has forecast widespread rains on June 3 in many parts of the Rayalaseema region and in many districts of the State on June 4.

On the other hand, people in urban and semi-urban areas of coastal districts like Visakhapatnam have been relieved from sweltering weather conditions for the last few days due to sudden drop in temperature and cloudy weather with drizzles, thunderstorms, and lightning. Gusty winds along the seashore were also reported during the past few days.

“On Sunday, too, we experienced rainfall activity around 7 am. It was a great relief from the severe humid conditions,” said Nemalapuri Satyanarayana, an assist professor in ANITS, who is a resident of Madhurawada.

