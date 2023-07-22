Southern States’ energy meet concludes in Visakhapatnam, discussions held on transmission lines, energy generation, DBT scheme for farmers in A.P.

July 22, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The 47th meeting of the Southern Regional Power Committee (SRPC) under the Union Ministry of Power, hosted by Andhra Pradesh State Energy department, concluded here on Saturday.

Representatives of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Puducherry participated in the two-day programme.

Speaking to The Hindu, SRPC chairman K. Vijayanand said, “The meeting discussed various common issues among the energy departments in the southern States such as transmission lines and power generation. A report of the meeting will be submitted to all the States and the Centre.”

The SRPC is vested with the responsibility to facilitate stability; smooth operation of the integrated grid; economy; and efficiency in the operation of power systems in the region.

The meeting provided a platform to all southern States power utilities to focus on and work out a solution to the common issues affecting their operational and commercial performance; exchange vital knowledge and information; and seek necessary guidance from SRPC secretariat for integrated, secured and reliable operations of the southern grid, Mr. Vijayanand added.

Energy officials from all the States and the Union Territory gave presentations on the best practices in generation, transmission and distribution systems.

“The Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme, being implemented as per the directions of A.P. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for free power supply to the agricultural consumers in the State, has also been explained to the delegates...,” said an APEPDCL officer from Visakhapatnam.

The meeting assumes significance in the backdrop of all the southern States registering the highest peak demand and the maximum energy consumption during a day in May and June due to various reasons, including the delayed onset of the southwest monsoon.

