ADVERTISEMENT

Southern Regional Power Committee meeting discusses issues relating to grid security in Visakhapatnam

April 08, 2024 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

NTPC Simhadri hosted the 117th protection coordination sub-committee meeting of Southern Regional Power Committee (SRPC), according to a release here on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

SRPC secretary Asit Singh chaired the meeting in which NTPC Simhadri head S.K. Sinha was present among others.

Thirty-three members from different power entities of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry participated in the meeting to review and discuss grid disturbance, grid incidents and other issues related to grid security in Southern region.

The delegates visited 25 mw floating solar plant and seawater pumphouse.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US