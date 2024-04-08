GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Southern Regional Power Committee meeting discusses issues relating to grid security in Visakhapatnam

April 08, 2024 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

NTPC Simhadri hosted the 117th protection coordination sub-committee meeting of Southern Regional Power Committee (SRPC), according to a release here on Monday.

SRPC secretary Asit Singh chaired the meeting in which NTPC Simhadri head S.K. Sinha was present among others.

Thirty-three members from different power entities of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry participated in the meeting to review and discuss grid disturbance, grid incidents and other issues related to grid security in Southern region.

The delegates visited 25 mw floating solar plant and seawater pumphouse.

