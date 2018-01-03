South Zone Inter-University Cricket tourney from today

After 25 years Andhra University will be hosting the South Zone Inter-University Cricket Tournament from Wednesday.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Vice-Chancellor G. Nageswara Rao said earlier events were held in 1982 and 1992. The Association of Indian Universities, New Delhi, has given the responsibility to AU and the university in turn has entrusted the responsibility of organising of the tournament to Raghu Educational Institutions. In total, 98 universities from South India will be participating in the prestigious tournament, said K. Raghu of Raghu Educational Institutions. About 1900 cricketers, officials, managers and coaches will be participating in the event.

The tournament will be played at 10 venues such as Raghu Engineering College, MVGR College, MR College and Sir Vizzy Stadium in Vizianagaram and GITAM University, Railway Stadium, Port Stadium and Steel Plant Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

About 40 BCCI and ACA umpires will be officiating the matches that will be played in the ODI format in knockout system.

The top teams will participate in the All-India Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament to be held at MD University in Rohtak.

During the tournament the South Zone team will also be picked to participate in the BCCI organised All India Vizzy Trophy.

The tournament will be inaugurated at Raghu College by HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao on Wednesday. AU Registrar Uma Maheswara Rao was present.