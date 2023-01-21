HamberMenu
South Zone Central Revenue Cultural Meet concludes in Visakhapatnam

January 21, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The two-day South Zone Central Revenue Cultural Meet 2022-23 concluded here on Saturday.

The cultural meet was conducted by Visakhapatnam CGST and saw participation from various zones by the Central Revenue Departments of Income Tax, Customs, Central Excise and GST, and the Ministry of Finance. It was conducted under the aegis of the Central Revenue Sports and Cultural Board.

The meet was inaugurated by Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy, and the inaugural address was delivered by M.R.R. Reddy, Commissioner, Visakhapatnam CGST Commissionerate.

