South India’s second Vande Bharat Express to run between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad soon

January 11, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam

The much-awaited Vande Bharat Express (VBE) will finally run between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad via Vijayawada after it is officially launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Secunderabad Railway Station.

It is the second high-speed train in South India after the one between Chennai and Mysore, and the eighth in India after the one between Howrah and New Jalpaiguri train in its series.

The first train was launched on February 15, 2019, between New Delhi and Varanasi, and the seventh train in December last.

An empty rake of the VBE reached Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

“Although the train will be flagged off at Secunderabad Railway Station, the maintenance will be undertaken only in Visakhapatnam”Anup SatpathyDivisional Railway Manager, East Coast Railway

Speaking to The Hindu, East Coast Railway (ECoR) Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy said, “The VBE rake has arrived here for examination purpose. Although the train will be flagged off at the Secunderabad Railway Station, the maintenance will be undertaken only in Visakhapatnam. We will check the train and send it back to Secunderabad.”

Till date, the fastest train between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad is the Duranto Express. The Railways has preliminarily estimated that the train will cover 700 km between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad in 8-9 hours, at a maximum commercial speed of 140-150 kmph. Overall, this will save about 3 hours of travel time when compared to the existing trains, including the popular Godavari Express.

The Railways has not officially announced the train timings and ticket prices, but sources say that the train will run on all days of the week.

The government will meet its August 2023 target of running 75 VBEs of the 2.0 version. The train weighs 392 tonnes, compared to 430 tonnes for the previous version, says an official in Visakhapatnam.