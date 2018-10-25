Sophia finally arrives

Humanoid robot Sophia which made an appearance before the delegates at the Vizag Fintech Festival in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: arranged pic

After disappointing many for not being able to make it to the inaugural of the Vizag Fintech Festival, world’s first humanoid robot, Sophia, finally arrived in the city from Hong Kong on Wednesday.

“The robot, which has been granted citizenship by Saudi Arabia, will speak at the festival on Thursday. We are trying for a videoconference with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu,” Principal Secretary, Information Technology, K. Vijayanand told The Hindu.

Sophia was brought in a suitcase to the hotel where the festival is being held. IT Minister Nara Lokesh will be present when Sophia will speak on the future of fintech. The failure of the organisers to bring the robot as per schedule on the inaugural had upset Mr. Naidu, who in his address said: “Today Sophia has not failed in making it to the meeting. It is the men behind it who have failed.”

Delegates at the Vizag Fintech Festival were thrilled when Sophia was presented before them for a few minutes on Wednesday.