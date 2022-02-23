Sonowal inaugurates dredging museum in Visakhapatnam

Union Minister reviews performance of Dredging Corporation of India

Union Minister reviews performance of Dredging Corporation of India

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterway Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated a state-of-the-art Dredging Museum at DCI premises here on Wednesday. The museum displays models of different types of dredgers, ancillary crafts, vintage photo shoots and various technological artefacts and historical milestones of this dredging behemoth from the Port city.

The Minister reviewed the performance of DCI along with DCI Chairman K.. Rama Mohana Rao and MD & CEO G.Y.V. Victor in the presence of HODs of DCI. A detailed presentation was given about the future plans of DCI.

Addressing the employees, the Union Minister emphasised on the need for all the employees to work as a team to meet the expectations of clients. He underlined the importance of dredging for the existence of ports and for strengthening the economy of the nation.

Dredging Corporation of India (DCI), the pioneer dredging company, celebrated 45 years of rendering dedicated dredging services to the nation’s ports as a part of “Azaadi Ka Amrit Maahotsav”.

All DCI employees and officials participated in the celebrations.