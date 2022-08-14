Sonal Mansingh receives ‘Natya Vidya Bharathi’ title of VMDA in Visakhapatnam

Vice-Admiral Dasgupta presents ‘Swarna Kamalam’ to the noted dancer

Vice-Admiral Dasgupta presents ‘Swarna Kamalam’ to the noted dancer

Noted dancer and Padma Vibhushan awardee Sonal Mansingh was presented the title of ‘Natya Vidya Bharathi’ of the Visakha Music and Dance Academy(VMDA) by Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command (ENC), at the 36th anniversary celebrations of the VMDA at the Kalabharathi auditorium here on Saturday.

‘The VMDA is organising the ‘Sangeeta Nataka Nruthyavarotsavalu from Saturday.

Vice-Admiral Dasgupta also presented the ‘Swarna kamalam’(golden lotus) to Ms. Mansingh. VMDA president and secretary M.S.N. Raju and Gummuluri Rambabu presented a cash prize of ₹1 lakh and a citation.

Vice-Admiral Dasgupta described music as the backbone of Indian culture and as long as our arts were alive, the traditions and culture of India would be safeguarded. He commended the VMDA for its efforts to promote arts and culture over the years.

Reacting to the felicitations, Ms. Sonal Mansingh said that the VMDA award was special to her though she had received several awards in the past. She commended VMDA Kalabharathi for the services being rendered to the art and culture during the last few decades.

Mr. Raju said that Kalabharathi was being given at nominal rates for hire to promote arts and culture. Secretary Rambabu appreciated Mallika Manoj Grandhi for sponsoring the golden lotus every year during the last 22 years. He said that entry was free for everyone during the seven-day programme.

Dance performance

The octogenarian dancer Sonal Mansingh presented a one-and-a-half hour dance along with her disciples, depicting the ‘Dasavatharas’. She also presented ‘Krishna Kalia’ depicting the ‘leelas of Lord Krishna’, winning a thunderous applause from the gathering.