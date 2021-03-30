Son ‘kills’ father over financial dispute

A 50-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his son at Majhiguda village under Munchingputtu police station limits in the district on Monday night. Police suspect that financial disputesare likely to be the reason for the crime.

The deceased was identified as M. Suri Babu, a farmer.

According to the police, Suribabu and his son Prasad reportedly used to fight over some financial dispute. Suribabu had earlier allegedly attempted suicide and was saved by locals On Monday night, Prasad allegedly attacked Suri Babu with a stick and also smashed his head against the wall. Suri Babu reportedly died on the spot. The accused is yet to be taken into custody. A case was registered and investigation is on.