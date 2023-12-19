Some YSRCP corporators abusing me for questioning their land scams, alleges Jana Sena corporator

December 19, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Jana Sena Party (JSP) Corporator (Ward 22) P.L.V.N. Murthy has alleged that some YSRCP corporators are abusing him personally unable to answer the questions raised by the JSP. Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, he said that since the last two-and-a-half years, the GVMC has organised 19 council meetings and over 50 standing committee meetings. He alleged that over 300 proposals were just ratified in the council meetings, without any discussion. He said that the JSP which fought against various land scams by the YSRCP government. Upset by this, the YSRCP corporators have been personally abusing and making false allegations against me, he said.

