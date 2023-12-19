GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Some YSRCP corporators abusing me for questioning their land scams, alleges Jana Sena corporator

December 19, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Jana Sena Party (JSP) Corporator (Ward 22) P.L.V.N. Murthy has alleged that some YSRCP corporators are abusing him personally unable to answer the questions raised by the JSP. Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, he said that since the last two-and-a-half years, the GVMC has organised 19 council meetings and over 50 standing committee meetings. He alleged that over 300 proposals were just ratified in the council meetings, without any discussion. He said that the JSP which fought against various land scams by the YSRCP government. Upset by this, the YSRCP corporators have been personally abusing and making false allegations against me, he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.