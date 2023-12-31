Some trains will be regulated in January, says Waltair Division official

December 31, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Visakhapatnam-Gunupur-Visakhapatnam passenger special train will be cancelled on Wednesdays and Sundays in January 2024 and the Rourkela-Gunupur-Rourkela Rajya Rani express will be short-terminated/short originated on some days during January, due to traffic and power block between Naupada and Parlakhemundi stations of Waltair Division,

Train no. 08522 Visakhapatnam-Gunupur and 08521 Gunupur -Visakhapatnam Passenger Special Trains, leaving Visakhapatnam and Gunupur respectively, on January 3, 7, 10, 14, 17, 21, 24, 28 and 31, will be cancelled, according to A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division.

Similarly, train no. 18117 Rourkela-Gunupur Rajya Rani express, leaving Rourkela on January 2, 6, 9, 13, 16, 20, 23, 27 and 30, will be short-terminated at Palasa. Hence there will be no service between Palasa and Gunupur on the above dates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Train no. 18118 Gunupur -Rourkela-Gunupur Rajya Rani Express will short originate from Palasa instead of Gunupur on January 3, 7, 10, 14, 17, 21, 24, 28 and 31. Hence, there will be no service between Gunupur and Palasa on the above dates.

Additional coaches

In order to clear the extra rush of passengers, the following trains will be augmented with additional coaches, according to a statement issued by Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (E Co R).

Train no. 17243 Guntur-Rayagada express is being augmented with two Sleeper Class coaches and one General Second Class coach from December 30 to January 10, 2024.

Train no. 17244 Rayagada-Guntur express is being augmented with two Sleeper Class coaches and one General Second Class coach from December 31 to January 11.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.