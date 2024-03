Some trains to run on diverted route to facilitate major upgrading of Tirupati railway station

March 05, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

There will be diversion of some trains due to ‘Rolling Block’ programme to facilitate major upgrading of Tirupati railway station for launching of Air Concourse girders in Guntakal division of South Central Railway (SCR).

Train no. 12890 SMVT Bengaluru – Tatanagar Junction Express, leaving SMVT Bengaluru on March 11 and 18, will run on diverted route via Katpadi – Arakkonam Junction -Renigunta. Stoppage eliminated in Tirupati, according to a statement issued by AK Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair DIvision, here on Tuesday.

Train no. 12836 SMVT Bengaluru - Hatia SF Express, leaving SMVT Bengaluru on March 12, 14, 19 and 21, will run on diverted route via Katpadi – Arakkonam Junction -Renigunta. Stoppages eliminated are Chittoor and Tirupati

Train no. 22852 Mangalore Central – Santragachi Vivek super fast Express, leaving Mangalore Central on March 16, will run on diverted route via Katpadi – Arakkonam Junction -Renigunta. Stoppages eliminated are Chittoor and Tirupati

Train no. 22707 Visakhapatnam – Tirupati Double Decker Express, leaving Visakhapatnam on March 11 at 11 p.m., is rescheduled to leave at 00.30 hours (midnight) on March 12.