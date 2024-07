Some trains to run in diverted routes to facilitate development works in Vijayawada

Some trains originating/terminating in Visakhapatnam and some other long distance trains will run in diverted routes to facilitate pre-interlocking and non-interlocking works for commissioning of third line between Vijayawada and New West Block Hut over Vijayawada Division.

ADVERTISEMENT

The following trains will be diverted via Rayanapadu-Gudivada-Nidadavolu(bypassing Vijayawada). They will be provided temporary stoppage at Ramavarappadu. Stoppages will be eliminated at Vijayawada, Eluru and Tadepalligudem, according to a statement issued by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager K. Saandeep of Waltair Division.

Train no. 20805/06 Visakhapatnam - New Delhi-Visakhapatnam AP Express, leaving from both sides, from August 2 to 10 will run in diverted route.

ADVERTISEMENT

Train no. 12727/28 Visakhapatnam- Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam Godavari express, leaving from both sides from August 3 to 11, will run in diverted route.

Train no. 11019/20 CST Mumbai-Bhubaneswar-CST Mumbai Konark express leaving from both sides, from August 2 to 10, will run in diverted route

Train no. 18111 Tata- Yesvantpur-Tata express, leaving Tata on August 8, will run in diverted route and 18112 Yesvantpur- Tata, leaving Yesvantpur on August 4, will run in diverted route

ADVERTISEMENT

The following trains will be diverted via Ramavarappadu-Rayanapadu(bypassing Vijayawada) and temporary stoppage will be provided at Ramavarappadu and stoppage will be eliminated at Vijayawada.

They are: 18519/20 Visakhapatnam- LTT(Mumbai)-Visakhapatnam express, leaving from both sides from August 2 to 10 will run in diverted route.

The following train will be diverted via Ramavarappadu-Rayanapadu-Gunadala (bypassing Vijayawada) with temporary stoppage at Rayanapadu and stoppage eliminated at Vijayawada.

ADVERTISEMENT

Train no. 12739/40 Visakhapatnam- Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Garibrath express leaving from both sides from August 2 to 10 will run in diverted route

Train no. 20803 Visakhapatnam- Gandhidham express, leaving Visakhapatnam on August 8, and 20804 Gandhidham- Visakhapatnam express, leaving Gandhidham on August 4, will run in diverted route.

Train no. 20819 Puri- Okha express, leaving Puri on August 5, and 20820 Okha- Puri express, leaving Okha on August 7, will run in diverted route.

ADVERTISEMENT

Train no. 12804 Nizamuddin- Visakhapatnam Swarnajayanthi express, leaving Nizamuddin on August 4 and 7, will run in diverted route

Train no. 12803 Visakhapatnam- Nizamuddin Swarnajanthi express, leaving Visakhapatnam on August 5 and 9, will run in diverted route.

Train no. 18045 Shalimar- Hyderabad East Coast Express, leaving Shalimar from August 2 to 10, and 18046 Hyderabad-Shalimar East Coast express, leaving Hyderabad from August 3 to 11, will run in diverted route.

Train no. 18503 Visakhapatnam- Sai Nagar Shiridi express, leaving Visakhapatnam on August 8, will run in diverted route

Travelling public are requested to note the changes and act accordingly.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.