Some trains to be cancelled to facilitate pre-NI, NI works

February 21, 2024 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Some trains will be cancelled to facilitate the pre/non-interlocking and non-interlocking (NI) works for the commissioning of the third line between Parvatipuram and Gumda stations in Waltair Division of East Coast Railway.

The trains to be cancelled are as follows: 08528 Visakhapatnam-Raipur special passenger leaving Visakhapatnam from February 29 to March 5; 08527 Raipur-Visakhapatnam special passenger leaving Raipur from Feb. 29 to March 5; 08504 Visakhapatnam-Bhawanipatna special passenger leaving Visakhapatnam from Feb. 29 to March 5, 08503 Bhawanipatna-Visakhapatnam special passenger leaving Bhawanipatna from March 1 to 6, 08546 Visakhapatnam-Koraput special passenger leaving Visakhapatnam from Feb. 29 to March 5; 08545 Koraput-Visakhapatnam special passenger leaving Koraput from Feb. 29 to March 6; 18512 Visakhapatnam-Koraput bi-weekly Express, leaving Visakhapatnam from March 1 to 4, and 18511 Koraput-Visakhapatnam bi-weekly Express leaving Koraput from March 2-5, according to A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division.

Further, some trains will be rescheduled while others will run in diverted routes.

