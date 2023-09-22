Some trains to be cancelled to facilitate development works in Vijayawada Division

September 22, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Some trains originating/terminating in Visakhapatnam, and others passing through Visakhapatnam will be cancelled to facilitate ‘Pre-Non Inter Locking’ and ‘Inter Locking’ in connection with commissioning of the third line at Bapatla station of Vijayawada Division in South Central Railway.

The trains to be cancelled include: 22708 Tirupati-Visakhapatnam Double Decker, leaving Tirupati on October 4, 6 and 8; 22707 Visakhapatnam -Tirupati Double Decker, leaving Visakhapatnam on October 5, 7 and 9; 02809 Bhubaneswar-Tirupati AC SF Special Express, leaving Bhubaneswar on September 30 to October 7; 02810 Tirupati- Bhubaneswar AC SF Special Express, leaving Tirupati on October 1 and 8, according to A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (E Co R).

Similarly, 22871 Bhubaneswar-Tirupati SF Express leaving Bhubaneswar on October 8 will be cancelled, 22872 Tirupati- Bhubaneswar SF Express, leaving Tirupati on October 9 will be cancelled. Train no.22869 Visakhapatnam-MGR Chennai Central SF Express, leaving Visakhapatnam on September 25, October 2 and October 9; 22870 MGR Chennai Central - Visakhapatnam SF Express, leaving MGR Chennai Central on September 26, October 3 and 10 will be cancelled.

Train no. 08311 Sambalpur-Erode Special Express, leaving Sambalpur on September 27 and October 4, 08312 Erode - Sambalpur SF Express, leaving Erode on September 29 and October 6; 08543 Visakhapatnam – Bangalore cantonment special express. leaving Visakhapatnam on September 24, October 1 and 8; and train no. 08544 Bangalore Cantonment – Visakhapatnam special express, leaving Bangalore Cantonment on September 25, October 2 and 9 will all be cancelled.

Diversion

Train no. 13351 Dhanbad- Alleppy Bokaro express, leaving Dhanbad from October 2 to 10, will be diverted to run via Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada and Vijayawada. The stoppages at Tadepalligudem and Eluru are eliminated.