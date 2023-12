Some trains to be cancelled, short-terminated and diverted to facilitate modernisation works in Waltair Division

December 19, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A few trains will be cancelled, a couple of trains will be short-terminated and two trains will run on diverted route to facilitate safety-related modernisation works, i.e., placement of RCC segmental boxes by cut & cover method in connection with rebuilding of stone slab bridges at Simhachalam North Yard in Visakhapatnam –Palasa section in the Waltair Division.

The trains to be cancelled are: 08546 Visakhapatnam-Koraput Passenger special, leaving Visakhapatnam on December 23 and 24; 08545 Koraput-Visakhapatnam passenger special, leaving Koraput on December 23 and 24; 07468 Visakhapatnam-Vizianagaram MEMU passenger, leaving Visakhapatnam on December 23, 24 and 25, and 07469 Vizianagaram-Visakhapatnam MEMU passenger, leaving Vizianagaram on December 23, 24 and 25, will be cancelled.

The trains to be short-terminated are: 07470 Visakhapatnam-Palasa MEMU passenger will start from Vizianagaram on December 23, 24, and 25, instead of Visakhapatnam. Train no 07471 Palasa-Visakhapatnam MEMU passenger will be short-terminated at Vizianagaram on December 23, 24 and 25, according to A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division.

The following trains will run on diverted routes: 12246 Bengaluru-Howrah Express, leaving Bengaluru on December 22 will run on diverted route via Gopalapatnam- Visakhapatnam-Simhachalam North. Train no. 08312 Erode- Sambalpur special express, leaving Erode on December 22, will run on diverted route via Gopalapatnam- Visakhapatnam-Simhachalam North.