Some trains to be cancelled, regulated to facilitate safety works

November 13, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Some trains will be cancelled or regulated to facilitate safety-related modernisation works, i.e., placement of RCC segmental boxes by ‘cut and cover’ method in connection with the rebuilding of stone slab bridges over Rayagada-Vizianagaram section in Waltair Division.

The trains to be cancelled are: 08504 Visakhapatnam-Rayagada Passenger special, leaving Visakhapatnam, on November 19, 08503 Rayagada-Visakhapatnam Passenger special, leaving Rayagada on November 20, 08546 Visakhapatnam-Koraput Passenger Special, leaving Visakhapatnam on November 20, 08545 Koraput-Visakhapatnam Passenger Special, leaving Koraput on November 20, 18512 Visakhapatnam-Koraput Intercity Express, leaving Visakhapatnam on November 20, and train no. 18511 Koraput-Visakhapatnam Intercity Express, leaving Koraput on November 21.

Train no. 18190 Ernakulam-Tata express, leaving Ernakulam on November 19 will be regulated en route by 2 hours and 13352 Alappuzha-Dhanbad Bokaro express, leaving Alappuzha on November 19 will be regulated en route by 1 hour, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

Due to Traffic-cum-Power Block for lunching of bowstring girder for ROB between Kishan Ganj - Nergundi stations in Khurda Road Division of East Coast Railway(E Co R) the following trains will be rescheduled.

They are: 12703 Howrah -Secunderabad Falaknuma Express is rescheduled on November 16 to leave Howrah at 11:05 a.m., instead of its scheduled departure at 8.35 a.m. and train no. 12864 SMV Bangalore- Howrah express is rescheduled on November 15 to leave SMV Bangalore at 1.35 p.m. instead of its scheduled departure at 10.35 a.m.

Due to commissioning of Doubling line between Dhone -Malkapuarm Stations of Guntakal Division of South Central Railway (SCR), the following train will run in diverted route via Gooty Fort - Yerraguntla instead of its regular route Gooty –Dhone

Train no. 22884 Yesvantpur-Puri Garibrath express, leaving Yesvantpur on November 18 will run in diverted route. Stoppage eliminated at Dhone.

