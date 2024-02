Some trains to be cancelled, others to run on diverted route to facilitate safety works in Vijayawada Division

February 13, 2024 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Six trains, originating and terminating in Visakhapatnam junction, and a couple of trains between Guntur and Rayagada will be cancelled to facilitate safety works in Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway from Februarys 26 to March 31.

The trains to be cancelled are: 17219 Machilipatnam-Visakhapatnam express, leaving Machilipatnam from February 26 to March 31; 17220 Visakhapatnam-Machilipatnam express, leaving Visakhapatnam from February 27 to April 1; 17239 Guntur- Visakhapatnam Simhadri Express, leaving Guntur from February 26 to March 31; 17240 Visakhapatnam-Guntur Simhadri Express, leaving Visakhapatnam from February 27 to April 1.

Similarly, 17267 Kakinada- Visakhapatnam train, leaving Kakinada from February 26 to March 31; 17268 Visakhapatnam- Kakinada train, leaving Visakhapatnam from February 26 to March 31 will be cancelled.

ADVERTISEMENT

Train no.17243 Guntur-Rayagada express train, leaving Guntur from February 26 to March 31, and 17244 Rayagada-Guntur express, leaving Rayagada from February 27 to April 1 will be cancelled, according to a statement issued by A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division, on Tuesday.

Some trains will run on diverted route via Vijayawada- Gudivada- Bhimavaram Town- Nidadavolu instead of regular route Vijayawada- Eluru- Nidadavolu.

Train no. 22643 Ernakulam-Patna SF express, leaving Ernakulam on February 26, March 4, 11, 18 and 25 will run on diverted route.

Train no. 12509 SMV Bengaluru-Guwahati SF express, leaving SMV Bengaluru on February 28, March 1, 6, 8, 13, 15, 20, 22, 27 and 29 will run on diverted route.

Train no. 11019 CST Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Konark express, leaving CST Mumbai on February 26, 28, March 1, 2, 4, 6, 8, 9, 11, 13, 15, 16, 18, 20, 22, 23, 25, 27, 29 and 30, will run on diverted route. Hence, stoppages are eliminated Eluru and Tadepalligudem.

The following trains will run on diverted route via Nidadavolu- Bhimavaram Town- Gudivada-Vijayawada, instead of regular route Nidadavolu-Eluru-Vijayawada.

Train no. 13351 Dhanbad- Alleppey Bokaro express, leaving Dhanbad from February 26 to March 31, will run on diverted route. Stoppage will be eliminated at Tadepalligudem and Eluru.

Train no. 18111 Tata-Yesvantpur express, leaving Tata on February 29, March 7, 14, 21 and 28, will run on diverted route. Stoppage eliminated at Eluru.

Train no. 12376 Jasidih-Tambaram express, leaving Jasidih on February 28, March 6, 13, 20 and 27, will run on diverted route. Stoppage eliminated at Eluru.

Train no. 22837 Hatia-Ernakulam AC express, leaving Hatia on February 26, March 4, 11, 18 and 25, will run on diverted route. Stoppage eliminated: at Eluru.

Train no. 18637 Hatia-SMV Bengaluru express, leaving Hatia on March 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, will run on diverted route. Train no. 12835 Hatia-SMV Bengaluru express, leaving Hatia on February 27, March 3, 5, 10, 12, 17, 19, 24 and 31 will run in diverted route.

Train no. 12889 Tata Nagar-SMV Bengaluru express, leaving Tata Nagar on March 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, will run on diverted route.

Travelling passengers are requested to note the changes and act accordingly.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.