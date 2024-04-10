GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Some trains to be cancelled or rescheduled to facilitate development works in Sambalpur Division

April 10, 2024 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Some trains will be cancelled, a few rescheduled and a few others will be short-terminated or run in diverted routes between April 15 and 24. This is being done to facilitate Pre Non-Interlocking and NI works for commissioning of 3rd line between Lanjigarh Road – Ambodala - Doikallu stations of Sambalpur Division.

The train to be cancelled from April 15 to 24 are no. 08527 Visakhapatnam - Raipur passenger, 08528 Raipur- Visakhapatnam Passenger, 08504 Visakhapatnam-Bhawanipatna passenger, 18301 Sambalpur- Rayagada express and 18302 Rayagada-Sambalpur express

Train no. 08503 Bhawanipatna-Visakhapatnam passenger will be cancelled from April 16 to 25, according to a statement issued by A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (E Co R). 

Rescheduled

Train no. 12808 Nizamuddin- Visakhapatnam express will be rescheduled on April 15 and 18 by one hour to leave Nizamuddin at 8 a.m.

Train no. 18573 Visakhapatnam-Bhagat Ki Kothi express will be rescheduled by 2 hours 30 minutes on April 18 to leave Visakhapatnam at 7.50 a.m.

Train no. 12808 Nizamuddin- Visakhapatnam express will be rescheduled on April 22 by two hours to leave Nizamuddin at 9 a.m.

Short-termination

Train no. 18005 Howrah- Jagdalpur Samaleswari express, leaving Howrah from April 14 to 23, will be short-terminated at Titlagarh and in the return direction 18006 Jagdalpur- Howrah express will start from Titlagarh, instead of Jagdalpur, from April 16 to 25.

Diversion of trains

Train no. 18189 Tata- Ernakulam express, leaving Tata Nagar from April 15 to 24, will be diverted to run via Tata- Jaroli- Jakhapura-Cuttack-Khurda Road and Vizianagaram.

Train no. 18190 Ernakulam – Tata Nagar, leaving Ernakulam from April 14 to 23, will run via Vizianagaram- Khurda Road- Cuttack-Jakhapura- Jaroli- Tata Nagar

Train no. 18311 Visakhapatnam- Benaras express, leaving Visakhapatnam on April 21, will run in diverted route via Vizianagaram- Khurda Road- Angul-Sambalpur City and Jharsuguda.

Train no. 18312 Benaras- Visakhapatnam express, leaving Benaras on April 22, will also run in diverted route.

Travelling passengers have been asked to note the changes and act accordingly.

