Some trains to be cancelled or rescheduled on June 27 for safety works

Updated - June 26, 2024 07:30 pm IST

Published - June 26, 2024 07:29 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Some trains on the Pundi- Naupada main line of Waltair Division, will be cancelled and a few others will be affected on June 27 to facilitate traffic blocks for bridge rebuilding works and other safety-related modernisation works in Waltair division on that day.

The trains to be cancelled are: 07471 Palasa-Visakhapatnam Passenger, 07470 Visakhapatnam-Palasa Passenger, 08522 Visakhapatnam-Gunupur Passenger, 08521 Gunupur-Visakhapatnam Passenger, 08545 Koraput-Visakhapatnam Passenger.

Train no. 08546 Visakhapatnam - Koraput Passenger Special was cancelled on June 26.

Train no. 18417 Puri-Gunupur Express will be rescheduled to leave Puri at 2 p.m. on June 27 instead of its scheduled departure at 12 noon the same day.

Train no. 12830 Bhubaneswar – MGR Chennai Central SF Express will be rescheduled to leave Bhubaneswar at 3.10 p.m. on June 27 instead of its scheduled departure at 12. p.m. on the same day (3 hours late).

Train no. 08527 Raipur-Visakhapatnam Passenger will be rescheduled to leave Raipur at 7.20 a.m. on June 27 instead of its scheduled departure at 5.20 a.m. on June 27 (2 hours late)

Train no. 18189 Tatanagar – Ernakulam Express will be rescheduled to leave Tatanagar at 7.15 a.m. on June 27 instead of its scheduled departure at 5.15 a.m. on the same day (2 hours late).

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager K. Saandeep called upon travelling public to make a note the changes and act accordingly.

