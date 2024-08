Some trains to be cancelled, diverted to facilitate safety works

Due to non-interlocking works at Kalumna station, in connection with the Rajnandgaon-Kaluma thirdline work of Nagpur Division of South East Central Railway, Train no. 22973 Gandhidham-Puri express, leaving Gandhidham on August 14 and 22974 Puri-Gandhidham express, leaving Puri on August 17 will be cancelled, according to a statement issued by K. Saandeep, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division.

The trains to be diverted are as follows: Train no. 12807 Visakhapatnam-Nizamuddin express, leaving Visakhapatnam on August 6, 10, 11, 13, 14, 15 and 18 will run in a diverted route via Vijayawada-Balharshah-Nagpur.

Train no. 12808 Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam express, leaving Nizamuddin on August 8, 12, 13, 15, 16, 17 and 20 will run in a diverted route via Nagpur-Balharshah-Vijayawada.

Train no. 22847 Visakhapatnam-LTT (Mumbai) express, leaving Visakhapatnam on August 18 will run in a diverted route via Vijayawada-Balharshah-Wardha-Bhusaval and 22848 LTT-Visakhapatnam express, leaving LTT on August 20 will run in a diverted route via Bhusaval-Wardha-Balharshah-Vijayawada.

Due to traffic block for the execution of safety-related modernisation works in Salem Division, 13352 Alappuzha- Dhanbad Bokaro express, leaving Alappuzha on August 1, 8, 10, 13, 15, 17, 20, 22, 24, 27 and 29 will run in a diverted route via Podanur-Irugur-Surathkal.

Train no. 18190 Ernakulam-Tata Nagar express, leaving Ernakulam on August 1, 8, 10, 13, 15, 17, 20, 22, 24, 27 and 29 will run in a diverted route via Podanur-Coimbatore-Irugur.

