Some trains starting from Visakhapatnam to run with modern LHB coaches

Published - May 22, 2024 11:13 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Railways have decided to convert conventional coaches of Visakhapatnam- MGR Chennai Central express, Visakhapatnam- Paradip express and Visakhapatnam- Kurnool town summer special train with modern Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) rakes.

Train no. 22801 Visakhapatnam- MGR Chennai Central weekly express will run with LHB rake with effect from May 24, 22802 MGR Chennai Central- Visakhapatnam weekly express will run with LHB rake with effect from May 25 and 22810 Visakhapatnam- Paradip weekly express will run with LHB rake with effect from May 26, according to a statement issued by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager K. Saandeep of Waltair.

Similarly, 22809 Paradip- Visakhapatnam weekly express will run with LHB coaches with effect from May 27, 08585 Visakhapatnam- Kurnool Town Summer Special express will run with LHB coaches, with effect from May 28 and 08586 Kurnool Town- Visakhapatnam Summer special express will run with LHB coaches, with effect from May 29.

These trains will have 19 LHB coaches comprising 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-3, Sleeper Class-9, General Second Class-4, Second Class sitting cum luggage/Divyanjan coach-1 and Generator Motor car-1.

Divisional Railway Manager Suarabh Prasad said that Waltair Division of East Coast Railway is taking all possible measures to provide better service to passengers.

