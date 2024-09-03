Some trains restored and special train to be operated to clear stranded passengers

Some trains, which were earlier announced as cancelled, in view of flood water flowing on the tracks, have been restored. They are: Train no. 17479 Puri-Tirupati express, leaving Puri on September 5 will run as per schedule on normal path. Train o. 18046 Hyderabad – Shalimar East Coast express on September 4 will run in normal path. It will be rescheduled to leave 3 hours late, i.e., 11 a.m. instead of 8 a.m., according to K. Saandeep, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair.

One-way special train

A one-way special train will be operated from Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad on September 4 to clear the stranded passengers. This train will leave Visakhapatnam at 7.50 p.m. and reach Secunderabad at 6.25 a.m. on the next day. It will have halts at Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada and Guntur.

Passengers have been requested to make use of the special train services.