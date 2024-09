Some trains remain cancelled on Sept 3 and a few on Sept 4 also

Some trains continued to remain cancelled on September 3 and some others on September 4 also for want of rake. The trains cancelled on September 3 are:

Train no. 20811 Visakhapatnam-Nanded SF Express, 22870 MGR Chennai Central-Visakhapatnam SF Express, 20810 Nanded-Sambalpur Nagavali Express and 2840 MGR Chennai Central–Howrah Mail Express.

Trains cancelled on September 4 are:

Train no. 20707 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vandebharat Express, 20708 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vandebharat Express, 20833 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vandebharat Express and 20834 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vandebharat Express.

Train no. 20812 Nanded-Visakhapatnam SF Express and 2868 Puducherry-Howrah SF Express on September 4 are also cancelled, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division K. Saandeep.

Diverted trains

The following trains will run in diverted route. They are: Train no. 20806 New Delhi-Visakhapatnam–AP Express, leaving New Delhi on September 3 will run in diverted route via Nagpur-Raipur-Titlagarh-Rayagada-Vizianagaram, instead of Balharsha-Warangal-Vijayawada-Duvvada.

Train No.18519 Visakhapatnam-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express, leaving Visakhapatnam on September 3 will run in diverted route via Guntur-Nalgonda–Pagidipalli, instead of Khammam-Warangal-Kazipet.

Train no 11019 CST Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Konark Express leaving CST Mumbai on September 2 and 3 will run in diverted route via Pagidipalli-Nalgonda-Guntur instead of Kazipet-Warangal-Khammam.

Train no 11020 Bhubaneswar-CST Mumbai Konark Express, leaving Bhubaneswar on September 3 will run in diverted route via Guntur-Nalgonda-Pagidipalli instead of Khammam-Warangal-Kazipet.

Train no 18045 Shalimar-Hyderabad East Coast Express, leaving Shalimar on September 3 will run in diverted route via Guntur-Nalgonda–Pagidipalli, instead of Khammam-Warangal–Kazipet.

Passengers are requested to take note of cancellation and plan accordingly.