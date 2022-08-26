Some trains going through Vijayawada Division to run on diverted routes to facilitate modernisation works

ADVERTISEMENT

Due to safety-related modernisation works in connection with laying of the third line under Vijayawada station limits and between Rayanapadu and Kondapalli stations in Vijayawada Division, some trains will run on diverted route.

These include some of the oringinating trains from Visakhapatnam going towards Hyderabad, Mumbai, Shirdi and Nanded and also some trains passing through Visakhapatnam and going to various destinations.

Passengers can check with the railways on the diverted routes and the dates of diversion.

