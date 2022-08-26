Some trains going through Vijayawada Division to run on diverted routes to facilitate modernisation works
Due to safety-related modernisation works in connection with laying of the third line under Vijayawada station limits and between Rayanapadu and Kondapalli stations in Vijayawada Division, some trains will run on diverted route.
These include some of the oringinating trains from Visakhapatnam going towards Hyderabad, Mumbai, Shirdi and Nanded and also some trains passing through Visakhapatnam and going to various destinations.
Passengers can check with the railways on the diverted routes and the dates of diversion.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.