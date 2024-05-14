Some trains from Visakhapatnam to Guntur, Rajahmundry to be cancelled from May 15 for safety works

Half-a-dozen trains from Visakhapatnam to Guntur, Rajahmundry and back will be cancelled to facilitate safety works in Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway (SCR).

ADVERTISEMENT

The trains to be cancelled are: 17239 Guntur- Visakhapatnam Simhadri Express, leaving Guntur from May 15 to 26, 17240 Visakhapatnam-Guntur Simhadri express, leaving Visakhapatnam from May 16 to 27; 22701 Visakhapatnam- Guntur Uday express, leaving Visakhapatnam on the days of its run from May 15 to 26; 22702 Guntur-Visakhapatnam Uday express, leaving Vijayawada on days of run from May 15 to 26, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division .

Similarly, train no. 07466 Rajahmundry- Visakhapatnam train, leaving Rajahmundry from May 15 to 26, and train no 07467 Visakhapatnam- Rajahmundry train, leaving Visakhapatnam from May 15 to 26, will all be cancelled.

Passengers are asked to make a note of the changes and act accordingly.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.