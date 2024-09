Some trains from Visakhapatnam cancelled; A.P. express to run in diverted route

As a result of heavy rains leading to water logging on the tracks at Rayanapadu station in Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway, train no. 20807 Visakhapatnam- Secunderabad Vande Bharat express, 12861 Visakhapatnama-Mahbubnagar SF express, 12727 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Mumbai) express, all leaving Visakhapatnam on Sept 1, have been cancelled.

Train no. 20806 New Delhi-Visakhapatnam A.P. Express, which left New Delhi on August 31, is running in diverted route via Napur, Raipur, Titlagarh, Rayagada and Vizianagaram, instead of Ballarsha, Warangal, Vijayawada and Duvvada, according to K. Saandeep, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division.

Similarly, train no. 20805 Visakhapatnam-New Delhi A.P. express from Visakhapatnam on September 1, will run in diverted route. Train no. 18520 LTT-Visakhapatnam express, leaving LTT on September 3, is cancelled for want of rake. Godavari and Garib Rath express trains, scheduled to leave Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 1, have also been cancelled.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.