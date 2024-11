Some trains cancelled due to derailment of goods train

Some trains originating/terminating in Visakhapatnam have been cancelled due to derailment of a goods train between Raghavapuram and Ramagundam in the jurisdiction of South Central Railway.

Train no. 17627 Kakinada Port-Visakhapatnam express, leaving Kakinada on November 14, 17268 Visakhapatnam-Kakinada Port, express leaving Visakhapatnam on November 14, 17239 Guntur-Visakhapatnam Simhadri express, leaving Guntur on November 14 and 17240 Visakhapatnam-Guntur Simahdri express, leaving Visakhapatnam on November 15, have all been cancelled, according to an official release.

