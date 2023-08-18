HamberMenu
Some trains cancelled and some to run on diverted route to facilitate safety works in Vijayawada Division

August 18, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A couple of trains originating or terminating in Visakhapatnam junction will be cancelled from August 21 to 27 to facilitate safety works in Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway.

The train to be cancelled are 17267 Kakinada- Visakhapatnam Passenger Special, 17268 Visakhapatnam-Kakinada Passenger Special, 07466 Rajahmundry- Visakhapatnam Passenger Special and 07467 Visakhapatnam-Rajahmundry Passenger Special.

The following trains will run in diverted route via Nidadavolu- Bhimavaram Town-Gudivada-Vijayawada instead of regular route Nidadavolu-Eluru-Vijayawada.

They are 22643 Ernakulam-Patna express, leaving Ernakulam on August 21 and 22

12509 SVM Bengaluru- Guwahati express, leaving SVM Bengaluru on August 23, 24 and 25, and 12515 Coimbatore-Silchar express, leaving Coimbatore on August 27, will run on diverted route.

Passengers are requested to note the changes and act accordingly.

