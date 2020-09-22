Some private schools reopen for students of Classes IX, X

After almost over six months, some of the schools reopened here on Monday.
A few private schools have opened their gates for students of Classes IX and X. “These are not regular classes, but we opened only for students from higher classes who intend to come and clarify their doubts,” said the teacher of a school.
All schools remained closed from March 18 and a few of them in the city have partially opened on Monday.
“We are allowing only those students who come with a declaration from their parents,” she said.
Principal of another school said that based on the COVID-19 protocol, the entire school has been sanitised and the classrooms were cleaned. “We are allowing only 10 to 12 students in a room, as we have to maintain a distance of six-foot between each student. Moreover, it is only doubt clearance classes for a couple of hours,” he said.
“We have also spoken to each parent to inform their wards about the COVID-19 protocol and told them to send the students to schools with masks, their own pencils and pens, water bottles and sanitisers,” he said.
Some of the schools have kept thermal scanners, sanitisers and spare masks, just in case, a student fails to bring them.
Parents have been told not to send their children if they have cough, cold or fever. Some schools including private schools have not started to function and students were sent back, with the assurance that they will be intimated later.
