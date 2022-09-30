Some officials trying to denotify prime lands on Daspalla Hills in Visakhapatnam, allege opposition parties

They seek an inquiry by the enforcement agencies into the alleged land scam

The Hindu Bureau Visakhapatnam
September 30, 2022 19:58 IST

Members of opposition parties, including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP), alleged that some officials were trying to denotify prime lands on Daspalla Hills, which fall under Section 22-A category. The State government has incorporated the Section 22-A prohibiting the sale and registration of the land notified as barren, assigned, poramboke and government land.

The party leaders also demanded a detailed inquiry by the enforcement agencies into the alleged land scam.

Former MLA and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Visakhapatnam Parliamentary Constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao said that the party would lodge an official complaint with Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) over the alleged ₹5,000 crore land scam at Daspalla hills here. The TDP would also stage protests starting Saturday over the encroachment, he said.

Addressing a press conference at the TDP office here on Friday, Mr. Srinivasa Rao alleged that efforts were on to denotify several lands which fall under category 22-A on Daspalla Hills. He also alleged involvement of revenue officials.

The TDP leader said that a number of people in the city have been facing trouble since many years after their land was included in the Section 22-A category. But it is unfortunate that some YSRCP leaders with the help of the government officials are using their influence to grab the lands by denotifying them. He said that detailed inquiry into the land scam will ascertain who is executing the entire operation and who are the benamis.

Meanwhile, Corporator of Ward 22, P.L.V.N. Murthy from Jana Sena Party (JSP), has written a letter to Director of CBI seeking action against those trying to grab lands on Daspalla Hills. He alleged gross violation of authority by the officials to denotify around 15 acres from Section 22-A category, which may worth over ₹3,000 crore.

Earlier, BJP Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao and former MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju alleged that the government has completely ignored the people who were facing trouble with the lands falling under the Section 22-A. Surprisingly, the files are moving fast when several YSRCP leaders have started to intervene to grab some lands on Daspalla Hills, they alleged.

