GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Some flights cancelled from Visakhapatnam airport on Day 2 also

Published - July 20, 2024 10:23 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The cancellation of flights from from Visakhapatnam International Airport continued for the second day on Saturday (July 20). The Microsoft outage on Friday has led to cancellation of flights across India and the globe. Four flights from Visakhapatnam were cancelled and some others were delayed on July 19.

CrowdStrike Microsoft Outage | India Civil Aviation Minister says airport systems working normally

Though the Microsoft software crash issue was sorted out on Friday itself, a total of nine flight movements of IndiGo to and from Visakhapatnam were cancelled on Saturday. The cancelled flights include: 6 E 6408/6 E 779 Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam – Hyderabad, scheduled to depart at 7.40 a.m.; Incoming flight 6 E 217 Bangalore – Visakhapatnam, scheduled to arrive at 7.10 a.m.; 6 E 557/6E 845 Chennai-Visakhapatnam-Chennai, scheduled to depart at 8.40 a.m. and 6 E 879/6 E 6645 Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam-Hyderabad, scheduled to leave 1 p.m. and 6 E 6366/6 E 5309 Bangalore-Visakhapatnam-Bangalore, scheduled to leave at 2.35 p.m. have been cancelled, according to Airport Director Raja Reddy.

“I was scheduled to take the morning flight to Hyderabad and from there a connecting flight to Mysore to participate in a function at the University of Mysore. I cancelled my trip in view of the cancellation of my flight to Hyderabad,” N. Kalidas of Visakhapatnam said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.