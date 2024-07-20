Some flights cancelled from Visakhapatnam airport on Day 2 also

The cancellation of flights from from Visakhapatnam International Airport continued for the second day on Saturday (July 20). The Microsoft outage on Friday has led to cancellation of flights across India and the globe. Four flights from Visakhapatnam were cancelled and some others were delayed on July 19.

Though the Microsoft software crash issue was sorted out on Friday itself, a total of nine flight movements of IndiGo to and from Visakhapatnam were cancelled on Saturday. The cancelled flights include: 6 E 6408/6 E 779 Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam – Hyderabad, scheduled to depart at 7.40 a.m.; Incoming flight 6 E 217 Bangalore – Visakhapatnam, scheduled to arrive at 7.10 a.m.; 6 E 557/6E 845 Chennai-Visakhapatnam-Chennai, scheduled to depart at 8.40 a.m. and 6 E 879/6 E 6645 Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam-Hyderabad, scheduled to leave 1 p.m. and 6 E 6366/6 E 5309 Bangalore-Visakhapatnam-Bangalore, scheduled to leave at 2.35 p.m. have been cancelled, according to Airport Director Raja Reddy.

“I was scheduled to take the morning flight to Hyderabad and from there a connecting flight to Mysore to participate in a function at the University of Mysore. I cancelled my trip in view of the cancellation of my flight to Hyderabad,” N. Kalidas of Visakhapatnam said.