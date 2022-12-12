Some conferences of G20-Summit likely to be organised in Visakhapatnam

December 12, 2022 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

We have been informed by the Ministry of External Affairs that there will be G20-Summit conferences in the city on February 3, 4 and 5 and some days in April. But, no official confirmation has been received so far, says District Collector

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam

Come February and April in the new year, Visakhapatnam will be put on the global map as the Union Government has proposed the city to host a few conferences of the prestigious G20-Summit.

Speaking to The Hindu, District Collector A. Mallikarjuna said, “We have been informed by the Union Ministry of External Affairs that there will be G20-Summit conferences in Vizag on February 3, 4 and 5 and some days in April. But, no official confirmation has been received so far.”

If the tentative plans come true, three meetings of the Summit could be held in February and April as part of a series of conferences across the country in 2023. According to the plans, more than 200 conferences on various topics will be organised in 56 cities of the country. Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam have been tentatively chosen, it is learnt.

As for Visakhapatnam is concerned, the conferences can be held on certain topics like environment, maritime, agriculture, economy, ports, shipping, transport and health among others.

Basic arrangements

Though there is no official confirmation from the government, the district administration has already started basic arrangements like identification of the five star hotels, identification of tourist spots for delegates, beautification of city roads etc., to greet the VIPs and VVIPs.

Excursion visits for delegates in Visakhapatnam include a visit to Buddhist sites at Thotlakonda, Borra Caves, and a Vistadome coach ride through the Eastern Ghats from Visakhapatnam to Araku Valley and boat rides on the sea at the Rushikonda beach.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan is believed to have requested the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider Visakhapatnam also as one of the hosting cities of the G20-Summit as it is a unique opportunity to showcase Visakhapatnam’s strengths to the world. The international media would also be in the city during the duration of the conferences.

