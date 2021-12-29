Solving civic problems over a cup of coffee

Visakhapatnam

29 December 2021 18:34 IST

GVMC likely to start ‘Coffee with Corporators’ from the first week of January

In a first of its kind initiative, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) will start an outreach programme, ‘Coffee with Corporators’ to receive representations and grievances from the elected Corporators.

Unlike a regular reddressal programme, the corporation officials will interact with Corporators, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and NGOs and spend a complete day with them. The first meet is likely to start from January 5 and Corporators from Zone I may be invited.

Advertising

Advertising

“During the last council meet, we have observed that Corporators have many issues to bring to our notice and there was not much time. This time, the corporation will go to the Corporators. Mayor, Commissioner and Department Heads will spend time from morning to evening with them and receive representations,” said GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha.

He said that as part of the plan, the programme would be conducted zone-wise. Each zone has about 10 to 12 wards. The objective was to give each Corporator sufficient time to enable him/her to bring the issues to our notice, he said.

Mr. Lakshmisha said that after receiving complaints/representations, the GVMC would compile them and categorise the issues into three categories — short-term, medium-term and long-term — to address them. The short-term issues include sanitation, drainage and other issues. Medium and long-term issues could involve those requiring budget and approvals. This would give an insight of all the issues in the wards and measures required to resolve them in the next couple of years, he said.

There would be at least one week gap between the meetings, as it would take time to compile the representations. For some Zones like VI, VII, the programme would be conducted two days each, in view of the more number of wards in these zones