Solve problems of layout, plot owners urge VMRDA, GVMC

VISAKHAPATNAM

30 January 2021 01:12 IST

The Lakeview VUDA Layout Plot Owners Association(LVLPOA) at its recent general body meeting discussed the problems pertaining to the long-neglected layout, which was developed by VUDA at Madhurawada. Though the plots were auctioned by VUDA to the public way back in 2002, it had failed to implement a number of commitments made, at the time of plot allotment.

The unfulfilled commitments include provision of perimeter wall, power supply lines, streetlights, water supply, restoration of overhead water tank, underground sewage, community shops, commercial housing and children’s park.

The layout is beset with problems like open defecation, unauthorised dumping of garbage and debris. The Suddagedda lake, which stands out as the main attraction of the layout, is being polluted and shrinking due to encroachments and dumping of debris, the plot owners said.

The meeting resolved to strive for the development of the layout and take up with VMRDA and GVMC to resolve all the issues.