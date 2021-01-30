Solve problems of layout, plot owners urge VMRDA, GVMC

The Lakeview VUDA Layout Plot Owners Association(LVLPOA) at its recent general body meeting discussed the problems pertaining to the long-neglected layout, which was developed by VUDA at Madhurawada. Though the plots were auctioned by VUDA to the public way back in 2002, it had failed to implement a number of commitments made, at the time of plot allotment.
The unfulfilled commitments include provision of perimeter wall, power supply lines, streetlights, water supply, restoration of overhead water tank, underground sewage, community shops, commercial housing and children’s park.
The layout is beset with problems like open defecation, unauthorised dumping of garbage and debris. The Suddagedda lake, which stands out as the main attraction of the layout, is being polluted and shrinking due to encroachments and dumping of debris, the plot owners said.
The meeting resolved to strive for the development of the layout and take up with VMRDA and GVMC to resolve all the issues.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath