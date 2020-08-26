Solve power, water woes: Minister

VISAKHAPATNAM

26 August 2020 23:07 IST

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao conducted a review meet to discuss ongoing development activities and various issues in Bheemili constituency, with officials concerned here on Wednesday.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao asked the officials to set up 21 transformers at Bheemili, Padmanabham and Anandapuram mandals to solve issues related to electricity. He also asked them to resolve drinking water issues in the constituency.

Advertising

Advertising

The Minister also took stock of COVID-19 measures being taken at the mandals and also asked them to create awareness about precautions among the public.

Officials said that they had sent proposals for various road constructions in Kapuluppada and Anandapuram mandals to the higher officials.

Officials from Roads and Buildings, Revenue, APEPDCL and a few other departments were present.