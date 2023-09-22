Solve petitions received under ‘Jaganannaku chebudham’ within stipulated time, Visakhapatnam Collector tells officials

September 22, 2023 11:15 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna has directed the officials to resolve the issues coming from the public at ‘Jaganannaku chebudham’ programme within the stipulated time.

The mandal-level ‘Jaganannaku chebudham’(Spandana) programme was held at NTR Colony sachivalayam in Visakha Rural Mandal on Friday. The Collector received representations from people of rural areas. He said that the programme was being held at the mandal-level, on the directions of the government, for the convenience of the public. The programme was being held on Wednesdays and Fridays from September 8 to October 13.

Dr. Mallikarjuna said that the programme will be held at all mandal headquarters. He directed the officials to ensure that the complainants do not need to come a second time. The complaints and petitions received should be uploaded on the JKC portal. He directed the sachivalayam staff to accord top priority to JKC as 90% of the petitions would pertain to village secretariats.

He said that 60 petitions were received at the programme in Visakha Rural mandal on Friday.

Joint Collector K.S. Viswanathan, RDO Bhaskara Reddy, GVMC Additional Commisioner Varma, police officers and divisional and mandal-level officials were present.

