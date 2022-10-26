Solution in sight to long-pending issue of 22A in Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

After years of making rounds of the District Collector’s office and the Revenue department, people whose lands have been included in the ‘22A list’ may finally see a solution coming their way.

The State Government has decided to form a committee to look into the issue of 22A and recommend a solution to the Collectors across the State. A Government Order has been passed for the constitution of the committee, which will look into district-wise cases. The composition of the committee is yet to be decided.

This comes in the wake of a hue and cry by the opposition over the deletion of Daspalla lands from the 22A list in Visakhapatnam.

While 64 families who have built houses on the Daspalla lands stand to benefit by the deletion, the number is insignificant compared to the thousands of lands which are still embroiled in this list.

There are many people who have invested their life savings to buy an apartment or a house on a small plot of land after verifying that it was free of disputes. However, they came to know subsequently that their property was included under 22A by the government.

Legal tangles

Once a land or apartment complex comes under 22A, the owners can neither sell it or transfer it nor can they mortgage the property for a loan. Many people who were in dire need of money were forced to sell their properties at prices far lesser than prevailing market rates to land sharks and realtors.

Once the proposed committee takes up these cases, a solution should emerge for these people, a Revenue official on deputation to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to investigate alleged land scams in the city said.

Both the SITs, one which was formed in 2017-18 by the TDP government and the other in 2019 that was formed by the YSRCP government, had received hundreds of applications regarding the 22A issue. Both the SITs had recommended sub-division of survey numbers wherever feasible in order to provide an easy and quick solution to the petitioners. However, no response has been forthcoming from the Revenue department.

Now, with the constitution of the committee, things may work out for us, said G. Sudhakar, who had invested his superannuation funds in an apartment which unfortunately landed in the 22A list.

Course of action

Explaining on the functioning of the committee, Collector A. Mallikarjuna said that the committee will look into files where there are ambiguities.

“The committee will look into files which have some records missing and those which are of questionable authenticity. The committee will examine the cases and give its recommendations and opinions, based on which the District Collector will take action,” Mr. Mallikarjuna said.

“Regarding other files which are genuine and can be sorted out by minor adjustments such as sub-dividing the survey numbers, we are already in the process of clearing them,” the Collector told The Hindu.

What is 22A

Under 22A, there are five categories: 1(a), where all assigned lands or land given to individual cannot be sold or transferred; 1(b), meaning land belonging to the Union and State governments; 1(c), meaning land belonging to the Endowments, Wakf Board or any other religious institution; 1(d) land, which is notified under Urban Land Ceiling (ULC), and 1(e), which is land allotted by the government to institutions or private establishments for a purpose.

Any land that falls in these categories and has been encroached or sold fraudulently, has been listed under 22A and there will be no further registration until the case is either considered by the Revenue authorities and a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) is obtained or it is de-notified from the list.