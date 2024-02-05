ADVERTISEMENT

Software employee dies under suspicious circumstances in Visakhapatnam

February 05, 2024 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Parents allege lover poisoned her after rejecting marriage proposal, police take the accused into custody

The Hindu Bureau

Madhuri (26), a software employee died under suspicious circumstances while undergoing treatment at a hospital under the city’s Dwarka police station limit on Monday. Her parents alleged that a person, with whom she was in love, had poisoned her to death after rejecting her marriage proposal. The Narisipatnam police have registered a case.

Police Sub-Inspector Sudhakar said that Madhuri of Narsipatnam and Vasireddy Chandrasekhar of Vennelapalem village of Natavaram mandal of Anakapalli district had been in love for the past six years as per the complaint filed by her parents. Chandrasekhar is also a software employee in Hyderabad.

“We registered a case and taken the accused into custody. The case will be investigated after the post-mortem is completed. We are yet to take the statement of the accused,” Mr. Sudhakar said on Monday.

