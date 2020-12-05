Visakhapatnam

Soft skills play key role in moulding personality of students: V-C

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy, released a book titled ‘A Complete book on Soft Skills’ jointly authored by P. Bobby Vardhan (retired) and Challa Krishnaveer Abhishek, Soft Skills Trainer of Andhra University, at the Academic Senate Hall on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the V-C said that the soft skills play a significant role in moulding the personality of students and make them a complete person useful to the nation. He said that soft skills should be included in syllabus of all the courses in order to help students to compete with the global world and improve their content.

Registrar V. Krishnamohan, said that the book is a unique conception developed to engage rural students and make them competent enough to compete with the urban elite.

Prof. Bobby Vardhan, Mr. V.V. Ramana Murthy, Chairman of the Writers Academy, and others spoke.

