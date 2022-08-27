SOF Olympiad exams to be conducted offline from September 15

Students may register for them through their schools

Sumit BhattacharjeeSpecial Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM
August 27, 2022 17:18 IST

Science Olympiad Foundation, the organiser of Olympiad examinations for school students, has announced that the Olympiad examinations will be conducted offline this year from September 15.

Students may register for SOF Olympiad examinations through their schools and examinations will be conducted in their respective schools.

It will conduct Olympiad examinations in seven subjects this year which includes SOF International General Knowledge Olympiad, SOF International English Olympiad, SOF National Science Olympiad, SOF International Mathematics Olympiad, SOF National Cyber Olympiad, SOF International Social Studies Olympiad and SOF International Commerce Olympiad.

Registrations are open and for additional information, one can check the official website of SOF https://sofworld.org/

