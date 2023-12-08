HamberMenu
Society of Fetal Medicine to organise annual meeting in Visakhapatnam from December 9

300 delegates from Andhra Pradesh likely to take part in the two-day meet

December 08, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Society of Fetal Medicine (SFM), Andhra Pradesh chapter, is conducting its first annual meeting at GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (GIMSR) here on December 9 and 10.

Dr. K.V. Sridevi, obstetrician and gynaecologist, and fetal medicine specialist, is the organising chairperson and Dr. Madhavi Latha is the organising secretary of the conference.

Dr. Ashok Khurana, national faculty of the speciality, professor emeritus and fetal medicine specialist Dr. Praveen, Dr. Bimal Sahani from Aurangabad, Dr. Suresh from Chennai, and Dr Ratna Dua and Dr. Chinmayi will participate in the conference.

Medical sessions on basics of Doppler, growth charts, fetal origin of various diseases, pre-eclampsia, congenital infections, prenatal screening of aneuploidy, fetal ultrasound, preterm labour and many more topics on fetal medicine would be covered during the conference, which is meant for exchange of knowledge and skills.

Nearly, 300 delegates from different parts of Andhra Pradesh are expected to participate in the conference.

Pro Vice-Chancellor of GIMSR Geetanjali will be the chief guest, and eminent gynaecologists Subba Raju, T. Radha, Sitarama Raju and Ch. Narayana Rao will participate as special invitees.

