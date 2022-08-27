Socialism is the only alternative to humanity, says D. Raja

CPI general secretary D. Raja with a child at the inaugural session of the 27th State Conference in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: V. Raju

Socialism is the only alternative to humanity, as it is the only ideology that can provide a better world and a better living for the people, said CPI general secretary D. Raja.

He was speaking at the inaugural session of the 27th State Conference of the party, on Saturday.

He went ahead to say that socialist society is the need of the hour, as its core principles believe in a caste-less and class-less society.

“Today, we are living in a multi-polar world and many countries in the South American continent and also in Europe are embracing socialism and it is time that India also shifts towards this ideology, as the country is entering a dangerous phase under the BJP-RSS rule,” he said.

He pointed out that BJP was the political face of the RSS and Sangh Parivar believes in divisive and sectarian politics and believes in fascism.

BJP coming to power should not be just seen as another party winning the election and taking the reins of the country, it is an important event in Indian politics, as their main agenda is to target minorities and communists, he said.

Criticising the Congress for failing to live up to its reputation, he said “Congress has to rework its policies, settle its internal bickering and revert back to Nehruvian policies. And at the same time, the regional parties also should understand what role they can play.”

Mr. Raja went ahead to say that Left Parties are the only credible ones that can take on fascism and it is time that all left parties and democratic and secular forces come together to throw the BJP out of power in the 2024 General Elections.

‘Stand together — fight together and defeat BJP’ should be the slogan for the 2024 elections, he said.

Defends Russian aggression

Mr. Raja also defended Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and said whatever is happening in Ukraine today, NATO is to be blamed for it.

“We should not forget that Ukraine was part of the USSR before the break up. And since then NATO has been aggressively trying to add all the republics that broke off from the USSR into its fold. Tomorrow, NATO would extend its reach to Asia also, then what,” he said.

Already India has signed a number of agreements with the USA for the Indo-Pacific region, said Mr. Raja.

He also accused BJP of fostering corporate fascism. Today, the major part of the economy is in the hands of big corporate companies. And even during COVID pandemic, the main gainers were MNCs and big pharmaceutical companies.

CPI National Secretary K. Narayana, State Secretary K. Ramakrishna and other leaders from various Left parties such as CPI (M), Forward Bloc and RSP, spoke.

The 24th National Conference will be held at Vijayawada from October 14 to 18 and the political resolution will be adopted. Already the draft resolution is in the public domain for suggestions.