Social worker Indrani Jagga Row passes away

Noted social worker and Vice-Chairperson of Mrs. AVN College Ankitam Indrani Jagga Row passed way on Sunday, after a brief illness. She was 85 and is survived by her sons A.V. Adeep Bhanoji Row and A. Monish Row.

Ms. Jagga Row had worked tirelessly for the development of the college ever since she took over as its correspondent in 1990. With traditional courses not attracting the students, she introduced polytechnic, D.Ed., and employment-oriented 3D animation, web designing and audio-video filming courses. To improve monitoring and discipline, she saw to it that CCTV cameras were installed and introduced the biometric attendance.

Furthermore, she took an active part in fighting dowry, atrocities against women and sexual harassment. She had championed the cause of education of women.

In recognition of her work, she received an ‘award of excellence’ instituted by the National Commission for Women from the then Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda in 1997. She was also the recipient of the ‘Vysakhi’ award in1994 and the ‘Ugadi Pursakaram’ in 1997.

Her last rights will be performed on Monday afternoon.