ADVERTISEMENT

Social welfare hostel students from Andhra Pradesh meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi as part of study tour

March 18, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Social Welfare hostel students with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

As part of a five-day study tour from March 14 to 19, a total of 14 residential hostel students of the Department of Social Welfare, Visakhapatnam, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parliament in Delhi, according to the Department Joint Director D.V. Ramana Murthy.

The department selected students from seven hostels, including seven girls.

“Our students met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament on March 16. The Prime Minister enquired whether they were aware of the Jan Dhan Yojana scheme among others. The Prime Minister advised our students to practise yoga every day. The PM also suggested them to read biographies of great people like Swami Vivekananda. The PM gifted some books and stationery to the children,” Mr. Ramana Murthy told The Hindu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The trip was sponsored by Indian Bank. Students were taken to Parliament, Kartavya Path, India Gate, Birla Planetarium and the National Museum.

Mr. Ramana Murthy said that a total of 44 students from Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Kadapa districts from the State were taken on the study tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US